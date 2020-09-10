Previous
Slow And Steady Wins The Race by lesip
Slow And Steady Wins The Race

Today’s walk brought to you by Box the turtle. Of course Bob saw him first. Now where’s a hare when I need him. First turtle sighting in a long time in the neighborhood. 😀
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 11th, 2020  
katy ace
Perfect low POV and great detail of him. He looks huge!
September 11th, 2020  
