Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Today’s walk brought to you by Box the turtle. Of course Bob saw him first. Now where’s a hare when I need him. First turtle sighting in a long time in the neighborhood. 😀
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
turtle
driveway
‘roam
free’
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 11th, 2020
katy
ace
Perfect low POV and great detail of him. He looks huge!
September 11th, 2020
