Seniors

I was asked by a good friend if I'd do a little senior shoot with her son and then a few with some of his senior buds, I said of course. The boys were amazing and I think enjoyed the photoshoot or maybe just being together in this never ending time of cov-id.

It's a wrap ...the last shot I asked them to do ....they NAILED it



Sometimes it's good to step out of your comfort zone. At least that's what I keep telling myself.