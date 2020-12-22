Previous
Peek A Boo by lesip
304 / 365

Peek A Boo

Finding out yesterday that the trees behind the house blocked my view of Jupiter and Saturn I hopped in the car tonight and went to a park before sunset. Arriving and seeing a few cars and cameras I knew I'd chosen the right spot but the clouds were very thick with just a few small breaks. Using a sky app on my phone I locate where Jupiter is if it wasn't for those darn clouds. I set everything up and lean against Big Red (my van) when I suddenly see them. Click, Click GONE Photographically it's crap but it's what I got. So Craptastic it is. Not a bad telephone pole though. lol

22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Leslie

@lesip
Jane Pittenger ace
A+ for commentary though
December 23rd, 2020  
bkb in the city
We were not able to see them here
December 23rd, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
Awesome planets and pole, well done in less than ideal circumstances, by the sound of it! [Great narrative too! :) ]
December 23rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Great job!
December 23rd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That great!
December 23rd, 2020  
