Previous
Next
On This Day 2015 by lifeat60degrees
48 / 365

On This Day 2015

When I moved to Shetland in 1980 there was virtually nothing on the near side of the water.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
It looks like a toy village .. love the bright coloured houses
July 23rd, 2020  
Margo ace
Its very colourful now!!
July 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise