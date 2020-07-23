Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
48 / 365
On This Day 2015
When I moved to Shetland in 1980 there was virtually nothing on the near side of the water.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4160
photos
154
followers
45
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Latest from all albums
841
1311
1956
47
1312
1957
842
48
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd July 2015 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
,
eastvoe
julia
ace
It looks like a toy village .. love the bright coloured houses
July 23rd, 2020
Margo
ace
Its very colourful now!!
July 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close