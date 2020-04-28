Previous
Take a Seat by lifeat60degrees
Take a Seat

I wouldn't risk sitting on this. I can tell it was once blue as there is a hint of blue paint in the top right hand corner.

Sunnny but cold day requiring hat, gloves, two jumpers and two coats.
28th April 2020

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis
