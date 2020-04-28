Sign up
Photo 1872
Take a Seat
I wouldn't risk sitting on this. I can tell it was once blue as there is a hint of blue paint in the top right hand corner.
Sunnny but cold day requiring hat, gloves, two jumpers and two coats.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
chair
shetland
sandwick
