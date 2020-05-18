Previous
Before the Rains by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1892

Before the Rains

It has been quite dry of late and as a result the Hoswick burn is running dry. Should have been rectified by now as we have had a lot of rain today so maybe have to take a shot at the same location tomorrow.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
