Blue Gate by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1929

Blue Gate

I don't think this gate has been used in years. When the house was sold a couple of years ago it did get this coat of blue paint at that point but I doubt it will get another soon, if ever.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Richard Lewis

Pat Thacker
Lovely shot.
June 24th, 2020  
