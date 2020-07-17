Previous
Next
Small Boat Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1952

Small Boat Harbour

Some life today in the small boat harbour in Lerwick. It has of course been painfully quiet this year and normally at this time the yachts could be three abreast.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
534% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise