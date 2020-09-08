Previous
Culswick Methodist Chapel by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2005

Culswick Methodist Chapel

There are remote buildings in Shetland but this is very remote. At virtually the end of a remote single track road and up a grass track through a couple of gates stands the Culswick Methodist Chapel. The nearest houses are themselves remote.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Jill Browning ace
great find. Love this.
September 8th, 2020  
