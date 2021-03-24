Previous
The Problem With Plastic by lifeat60degrees
The Problem With Plastic

If anyone doubts the problems of small sized pieces of plastic polluting our shores they need look no further than the Meal Beach on Burra. Like many westside beaches the next westerly landfall is the southern tip of Greenland so there is no stopping plastic from reaching these beaches. Large pieces of plastic are regularly cleared from the beach but as was evident today the amount of small pieces is impossible to clear away. I was amazed by the numbers that would be smaller than a penny and these would just be the ones I could see on the beach - I'm sure there was plenty more beneath the sand.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
