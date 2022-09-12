Sign up
Photo 2739
Journey’s End
Not sure how many times I’ve taken this view over my 42 years coming into Aberdeen on the ferry south from Lerwick. Also not sure I’ve seen it any calmer.
A generally calm trip but with our cabin as close to the front of the boat as you can get it was a bit bumpy in the south easterly swell as we approached Aberdeen.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
8
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
12th September 2022 6:46am
harbour
aberdeen
