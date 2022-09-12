Previous
Next
Journey’s End by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2739

Journey’s End

Not sure how many times I’ve taken this view over my 42 years coming into Aberdeen on the ferry south from Lerwick. Also not sure I’ve seen it any calmer.

A generally calm trip but with our cabin as close to the front of the boat as you can get it was a bit bumpy in the south easterly swell as we approached Aberdeen.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
750% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise