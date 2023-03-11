Previous
Next
Footbridge by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2918

Footbridge

Still plenty of snow about. It has lasted longer than initially forecast but looking as if it will warm up on Monday.

It did feel warm in the direct sunshine but very cold during the snow showers when the wind picked up.

Sandwick has plenty of footbridges and stiles to make my walks that little bit easier. This footbridge where the Swinister and Hoswick burns meet.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
799% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise