Leebitton by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2920

Leebitton

A very bright clear day but very cold. Even though the snow has gone from around us it felt as cold as it had at anytime last week. Watching overnight weather with interest as we are due to head to Aberdeen tomorrow morning.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Kitty Hawke ace
Beautiful blues.........does look very chilly though !
March 13th, 2023  
