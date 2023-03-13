Sign up
Photo 2920
Leebitton
A very bright clear day but very cold. Even though the snow has gone from around us it felt as cold as it had at anytime last week. Watching overnight weather with interest as we are due to head to Aberdeen tomorrow morning.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6139
photos
166
followers
45
following
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Kitty Hawke
ace
Beautiful blues.........does look very chilly though !
March 13th, 2023
