Taingbrae by lifeat60degrees
Taingbrae

A very cold day with frost and snow flurries early on. With it being sunny in the morning the frost and early snow quickly disappeared but there have been the odd shower through-out the day with some more showers expected overnight.
The house known as Taingbrae commands fine views to the south but is pretty exposed to the wind from all directions. The farm building on the right is a fairly recent build and the farmer has added a track which gives another loop in the village for walking. It will soon be closed for the lambing season though.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 27th, 2023  
