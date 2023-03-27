Taingbrae

A very cold day with frost and snow flurries early on. With it being sunny in the morning the frost and early snow quickly disappeared but there have been the odd shower through-out the day with some more showers expected overnight.

The house known as Taingbrae commands fine views to the south but is pretty exposed to the wind from all directions. The farm building on the right is a fairly recent build and the farmer has added a track which gives another loop in the village for walking. It will soon be closed for the lambing season though.