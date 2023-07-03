Sign up
Previous
Photo 3031
Breiwick Bay
A grey day with some light showers but still mild.
A short walk around the Lerwick coast this morning.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
3rd July 2023 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
breiwick
