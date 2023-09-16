Sign up
Photo 3106
Heathery Top
I've seen plenty of grass growing in the top of fence post and a few times I've seen Oystercatchers nesting on them. Until today however I'd never seen (or noticed) heather growing in the top despite walking past this post at least once a week.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th September 2023 9:43am
fence
,
heather
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Dorothy
ace
So pretty!
September 16th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Plants adapt and take hold where they can amazingly
September 16th, 2023
