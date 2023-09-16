Previous
Heathery Top by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3106

Heathery Top

I've seen plenty of grass growing in the top of fence post and a few times I've seen Oystercatchers nesting on them. Until today however I'd never seen (or noticed) heather growing in the top despite walking past this post at least once a week.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
So pretty!
September 16th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Plants adapt and take hold where they can amazingly
September 16th, 2023  
