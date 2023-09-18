Escort Duty

From todays Shetland News



"THE LERWICK lifeboat was tasked earlier this morning (Monday) to assist the live fish carrier Settler which had broken down with gear box problems east of Mousa.

The lifeboat took the 40 metre vessel under tow off Levenwick, arriving back in Lerwick after 9am.

Settler was in the headlines recently when she ran aground in the Kylerhea and Glenelg area off Skye last month."



In this photo the Settler is hardly visible as by this point the Ocean Acquilla had come alongside to assist. The lifeboat had been out since around 4am.