Looking Over Swinister

A lovely calm morning with reasonably warm sunshine and next to no wind and very few people about.

There were plenty twitchers about in the afternoon with the highlight being three older schoolkids, obviously unhappy at the disruption they were making, who decided to play bird song from the phones as loud as possible to confuse the birders. I did find it quite funny as some of the twitchers showed complete disregard for their surroundings.