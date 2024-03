Waiting for Spring

The sides of the burn are patiently waiting for new growth and the paths are very muddy but today there was definite evidence that the Thrush migration north is well underway.

There were well over 100 blackbirds in the field along the burn and good numbers of Redwing and Fieldfares. All feeding up before heading over to Scandinavia I keep hoping the fieldfare will linger long enough for a decent photo but not likely.