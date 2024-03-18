Previous
Murky Morning by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3291

Murky Morning

A cold foggy morning when I was out. I did see plenty of birds but didn't have binoculars of big lens with me but saw plenty of birds.
Photo taken looing westwards towards Leebitton.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
901% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise