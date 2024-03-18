Sign up
Photo 3291
Murky Morning
A cold foggy morning when I was out. I did see plenty of birds but didn't have binoculars of big lens with me but saw plenty of birds.
Photo taken looing westwards towards Leebitton.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6891
photos
152
followers
39
following
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
