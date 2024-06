Green Around the Stepping Stones

I must walk over these stepping stones about 5 times every week. Some days alone it is three times. It takes only a mile to the beach and there is a good variety of birds most times of the year. At the moment it is Redshank, Curlew, Lapwing and Oystercatcher that nest in the fields either side alongwith numerous small birds that are not always forthcoming with their identification.