Photo 1660
Lonesome
A lonesome Ragged Robin has suddenly appeared in the field behind us.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
5421
photos
185
followers
49
following
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
2361
1658
2362
1030
1659
2363
1660
2364
Views
6
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
2nd September 2021 6:43pm
stove
,
shetland
,
ragged robin
,
sandwick
