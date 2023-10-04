Previous
Washed Ashore
Washed Ashore

WK149 is a Wick registered boat that is based at Scrabster. The name rings a bell so it is maybe a regular visitor to the south of Shetland where this buoy has washed ashore.
Richard Lewis

