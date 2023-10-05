Sign up
Previous
Photo 1824
Still Used
Although looking a bit dilapidated this old store is still used for storing farm related items and really hasn't changed too much over the years.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1102
3123
1822
3124
1823
3125
3126
1824
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
5th October 2023 11:19am
Privacy
Public
Tags
store
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic 😊
October 5th, 2023
