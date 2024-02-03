Sign up
Sheltered Voe
The bay at Grutness was still quite rough despite it being the most sheltered of all the bays in the South Mainland. The terminal building at Sumburgh Airport standing out with the sleet clouds approaching from behind it.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
6
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
3rd February 2024 10:29am
Tags
airport
,
shetland
,
sumburgh
