Sheltered Voe by lifeat60degrees
Sheltered Voe

The bay at Grutness was still quite rough despite it being the most sheltered of all the bays in the South Mainland. The terminal building at Sumburgh Airport standing out with the sleet clouds approaching from behind it.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

