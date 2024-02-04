Sign up
Photo 1887
Looking Over Cullister
While the weather has been lousy for around 6 weeks there have been some good opportunities for low sun shots in that time.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th February 2024 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
cullister
Helene
ace
the light is beautiful. fav
February 4th, 2024
