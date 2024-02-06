Sign up
Previous
Photo 1889
Low Sun
At this time of year the low sun can almost make the place feel warm. (Almost)
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Elyse Klemchuk
This is peaceful and wonderful!
February 6th, 2024
