Low Sun by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1889

Low Sun

At this time of year the low sun can almost make the place feel warm. (Almost)
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
This is peaceful and wonderful!
February 6th, 2024  
