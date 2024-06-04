Sign up
Previous
Photo 1963
Cut Path
The path along the burn has been strimmed back to make the walk a bit easier.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
8
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
4th June 2024 4:45pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
