Sheltering by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1967

Sheltering

It felt like April weather in the morning and November weather in the afternoon. The only real difference being that it was lighter.
At this point on the walk I had to shelter between 2 croft sheds.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
