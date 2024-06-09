Previous
Sannick Bridge by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1968

Sannick Bridge

My camera's battery died on me when I was out this morning so had to rely on the phone. Plenty of birds on the beach but not much use trying to use a phone.
I need to keep remembering that the Canon R8 does not have a good battery life.
9th June 2024

Richard Lewis

