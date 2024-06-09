Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1968
Sannick Bridge
My camera's battery died on me when I was out this morning so had to rely on the phone. Plenty of birds on the beach but not much use trying to use a phone.
I need to keep remembering that the Canon R8 does not have a good battery life.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7100
photos
149
followers
39
following
539% complete
View this month »
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
Latest from all albums
1966
1160
3372
1967
3373
231
1968
3374
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th June 2024 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close