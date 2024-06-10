Sign up
Previous
Photo 1969
Winch
This which sits near the old Hoswick pier. Not sure how often it is used these days - if at all.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th June 2024 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
winch
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
