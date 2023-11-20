Previous
Young Whooper Swan by lifeat60degrees
149 / 365

Young Whooper Swan

Too big to be a cygnet I think.

Quite a few of the swans had ducks feeding nearby. It was as if the swans were disturbing the loch bed and the ducks were cashing in.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise