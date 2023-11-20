Sign up
Previous
149 / 365
Young Whooper Swan
Too big to be a cygnet I think.
Quite a few of the swans had ducks feeding nearby. It was as if the swans were disturbing the loch bed and the ducks were cashing in.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
40% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
20th November 2023 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swan
,
shetland
,
cygnet
,
whooper
,
spiggie
