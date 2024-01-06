Previous
Rock Pipit by lifeat60degrees
Rock Pipit

The Rock Pipit was making quite a bit of noise as I was sitting in the car this morning.
The local name is Teetik and is described as a common breeding resident.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

