Previous
169 / 365
Lonely Turnstone
With it being a fine day I was hoping for good numbers of shorebirds. However with the high tide the single bird visible on the shore was this lonely Turnstone.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
3
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
29th January 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
turnstone
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
bkb in the city
Nice shot
January 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous portrait
January 29th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Great shot
January 29th, 2024
