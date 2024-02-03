Sign up
Previous
170 / 365
Mute Swan
There have been a couple of Mute Swan's at Outvoe for most of the winter (depending on wind direction)
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
8
8
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
3rd February 2024 10:53am
Tags
muteswan
,
shetland
,
boddam
,
outvoe
