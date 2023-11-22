Museum of Steam & Technology 1

Today we visited the Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology, which is located in the original Victorian waterworks for the City of Hamilton and is a national historic site. Built in 1859, the museum includes two 13.7-metre high (45 feet), 70-ton steam-powered pumping engines, which supplied the city with clean drinking water from 1859 to 1910. The pumping engines were made in nearby Dundas and today are the oldest surviving examples of their kind in North America.

This image is on the third floor of the pumphouse, between the tops of the two huge piston arms. The windows are cone-shaped to distribute as much light as possible, since there was no electricity at that time.