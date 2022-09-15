Sign up
173 / 365
Majestic
The only time in the history of ever that a Mourning Dove has looked regal.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th September 2022 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
bird
,
lamppost
,
dove
