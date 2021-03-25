Sign up
Celebrating our 21 year anniversary
We actually went to a new hotel’s restaurant for our anniversary last evening. A far cry from our self isolation 20th anniversary last year, Covid style. It was so nice to go out! I will never take dining out for granted again. In my extras album.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1768
photos
112
followers
78
following
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Plus
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th March 2021 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
21
,
anniversary
Pam Knowler
ace
Happy Anniversary to you both! What a beautiful portrait of you both! So pleased you were able to get out for a meal to celebrate!
March 26th, 2021
Bep
Happy Anniversary to you both!
March 26th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Happy Anniversary. Many congratulations to you both.
March 26th, 2021
Diana
ace
Happy Anniversary, a wonderful portrait in a great looking restaurant.
March 26th, 2021
