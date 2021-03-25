Previous
Celebrating our 21 year anniversary by louannwarren
222 / 365

Celebrating our 21 year anniversary

We actually went to a new hotel’s restaurant for our anniversary last evening. A far cry from our self isolation 20th anniversary last year, Covid style. It was so nice to go out! I will never take dining out for granted again. In my extras album.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Pam Knowler ace
Happy Anniversary to you both! What a beautiful portrait of you both! So pleased you were able to get out for a meal to celebrate!
March 26th, 2021  
Bep
Happy Anniversary to you both!
March 26th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
Happy Anniversary. Many congratulations to you both.
March 26th, 2021  
Diana ace
Happy Anniversary, a wonderful portrait in a great looking restaurant.
March 26th, 2021  
