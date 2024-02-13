Previous
On top of the Cheesecake Factory by louannwarren
On top of the Cheesecake Factory

They left this wind vane on the old Barnes & Noble building. I’ve always loved it.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Lou Ann

