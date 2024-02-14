Sign up
Previous
297 / 365
Roses from my guy
I thought it would be fun to showcase my Valentines roses with my latest rooster. For the FOR flash of red on Valentine’s Day. Happy Valentines everyone. ♥️
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2666
photos
104
followers
71
following
81% complete
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Plus
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th February 2024 8:11am
Tags
red
,
of
,
roses
,
flash
,
gor2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Happy Valentines day -you're being spoilt - Enjoy
February 14th, 2024
