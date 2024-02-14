Previous
Roses from my guy by louannwarren
297 / 365

Roses from my guy

I thought it would be fun to showcase my Valentines roses with my latest rooster. For the FOR flash of red on Valentine’s Day. Happy Valentines everyone. ♥️
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Lou Ann
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Happy Valentines day -you're being spoilt - Enjoy
February 14th, 2024  
