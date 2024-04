Felipè!

I’m going to try the 30 days, 30 shots of the same subject. As you all know, I have collected chickens and roosters for 40 years. For many years, friends and family would give me chickens, made of every material. This fellow was a gift at least 10 years ago, I really liked him and placed him on my desk shelves, for fun. So Felipè is going to be my subject for the challenge, will see how he fares out in the world!