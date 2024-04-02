Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
317 / 365
Felipè loves wildflowers
Our wildflower season is underway, Felipè went with me to a local site. He loved the Evening Primroses the best. I was glad to see the Bluebonnets in this wildflower patch.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2722
photos
105
followers
71
following
86% complete
View this month »
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Latest from all albums
2401
2402
315
2403
316
2404
2405
317
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 Plus
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th April 2024 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
evening
,
primroses
,
30-shots2024
,
felipè
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! I hope he will not peck too mush at them in appreciation !!
April 5th, 2024
katy
ace
He certainly looks like he is smelling them! So pretty
April 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close