Felipè loves wildflowers by louannwarren
317 / 365

Felipè loves wildflowers

Our wildflower season is underway, Felipè went with me to a local site. He loved the Evening Primroses the best. I was glad to see the Bluebonnets in this wildflower patch.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! I hope he will not peck too mush at them in appreciation !!
April 5th, 2024  
katy ace
He certainly looks like he is smelling them! So pretty
April 5th, 2024  
