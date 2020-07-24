Previous
Morning clouds by louannwarren
Photo 1301

Morning clouds

My neighbor’s palm tree dominates the patch of sky outside my kitchen window. So I thought it might as well dominate my morning clouds image. Smile.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Lou Ann

January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
