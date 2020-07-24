Sign up
Photo 1301
Morning clouds
My neighbor’s palm tree dominates the patch of sky outside my kitchen window. So I thought it might as well dominate my morning clouds image. Smile.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
13th July 2020 6:01am
Tags
morning-clouds-and-neighbor’s-palm
