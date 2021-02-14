Previous
FoR Trinkets Treasures and Trash 7 by louannwarren
FoR Trinkets Treasures and Trash 7

Jerry gave me these beautiful Valentine’s red roses Friday. We are in the middle of a winter storm so he didn’t want to have to go back out. I made chocolate chip cookies for him so it was a fair trade. Smile. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Lou Ann

Kate ace
Sweet!
February 14th, 2021  
Ingrid
Lovely bouquet! Great selective color! Happy Valentine’s Day!
February 14th, 2021  
Mallory ace
This is beautiful. Happy Valentine's Day!
February 14th, 2021  
