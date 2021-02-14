Sign up
Photo 1506
FoR Trinkets Treasures and Trash 7
Jerry gave me these beautiful Valentine’s red roses Friday. We are in the middle of a winter storm so he didn’t want to have to go back out. I made chocolate chip cookies for him so it was a fair trade. Smile. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1725
photos
109
followers
77
following
412% complete
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
Tags
day
,
roses
,
valentine’s
,
law-2021
,
for2021
Kate
ace
Sweet!
February 14th, 2021
Ingrid
Lovely bouquet! Great selective color! Happy Valentine’s Day!
February 14th, 2021
Mallory
ace
This is beautiful. Happy Valentine's Day!
February 14th, 2021
