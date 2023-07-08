Previous
When the butterfly matches the neighbor’s chimney by louannwarren
Photo 2248

When the butterfly matches the neighbor’s chimney

This swallowtail loved the Verbena, he stayed for at least an hour, flapping his wings like crazy the whole time.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Annie D ace
love the title and the gorgeous butterfly
July 10th, 2023  
