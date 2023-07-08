Sign up
Photo 2248
When the butterfly matches the neighbor’s chimney
This swallowtail loved the Verbena, he stayed for at least an hour, flapping his wings like crazy the whole time.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2531
photos
106
followers
72
following
Tags
and
,
white
,
brown
,
swallowtail
Annie D
ace
love the title and the gorgeous butterfly
July 10th, 2023
