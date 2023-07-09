Sign up
Photo 2249
It rained yesterday
Our first rain in weeks. The Crepe Myrtle soaked it in so quick, I was able to capture these few drops before they disappeared. So thankful!
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2531
photos
106
followers
72
following
616% complete
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th July 2023 9:33am
rain
crepe
myrtle
Brian
ace
Beautiful closeup. fav
July 10th, 2023
