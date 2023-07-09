Previous
It rained yesterday by louannwarren
Photo 2249

It rained yesterday

Our first rain in weeks. The Crepe Myrtle soaked it in so quick, I was able to capture these few drops before they disappeared. So thankful!
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Beautiful closeup. fav
July 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise