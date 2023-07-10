Previous
Old habits never fade by louannwarren
I grew up looking at the sky because I lived in the cotton capitol of Texas and the cotton farmers lived and died by rain. My granddaughter sends me cloud photos, everyone knows I’m a cloud spotter. Ha!
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
616% complete

