Gladiolus in extreme heat by louannwarren
Photo 2269

Gladiolus in extreme heat

This gladiolus tried to bloom but it’s just too hot. It’s really a couple of months past it’s season anyway.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
summerfield ace
oh, the poor thing!
July 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Poor thing - exhausted !
July 30th, 2023  
katy ace
It still looks pretty and I especially like how you composed the shot against the fence
July 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Struggling like the humans! It seems to have been so hot for so long in your part of the world!
July 31st, 2023  
