Previous
Photo 2269
Gladiolus in extreme heat
This gladiolus tried to bloom but it’s just too hot. It’s really a couple of months past it’s season anyway.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
4
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Tags
the
,
in
,
summer
,
blooming
,
gladiolus
summerfield
ace
oh, the poor thing!
July 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Poor thing - exhausted !
July 30th, 2023
katy
ace
It still looks pretty and I especially like how you composed the shot against the fence
July 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Struggling like the humans! It seems to have been so hot for so long in your part of the world!
July 31st, 2023
