Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2361
Reflections
When I was trying to take photos of the snow from the front door, the lamps became the subject instead of the snow. Kind of a fun shot though. I turned all the lights out and got my snow shot. Ha.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2646
photos
104
followers
71
following
647% complete
View this month »
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
reflections
,
lamps
Diana
ace
What fabulous reflections, shapes and colours, a work of art Lou Ann!
January 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an interesting shot, so arty and well spotted fav
January 20th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@onewing
thank you so much for your wonderful comments and fave!
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close