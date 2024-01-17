Previous
Next
Reflections by louannwarren
Photo 2361

Reflections

When I was trying to take photos of the snow from the front door, the lamps became the subject instead of the snow. Kind of a fun shot though. I turned all the lights out and got my snow shot. Ha.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What fabulous reflections, shapes and colours, a work of art Lou Ann!
January 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting shot, so arty and well spotted fav
January 20th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
@ludwigsdiana @onewing thank you so much for your wonderful comments and fave!
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise