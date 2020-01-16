Previous
Next
The neighbours tree, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1107

The neighbours tree,

spot the Owl? almost halfway up in the centre.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KWind ace
I see the owl. What a great capture!
January 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise